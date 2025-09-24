Tamil Nadu boosts Medical Education with 100 additional MBBS seats

On Tuesday, September 23, a senior member of the selection committee under the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME&R) announced that the third round of MBBS and BDS counselling will include an additional 100 MBBS seats. This expansion follows the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) approval of two new private medical colleges, reported The New Indian Express.

Second round seat additions

In the second round of counselling, the NMC approved the addition of 100 MBBS seats, with 50 seats each allocated to two private medical universities, alongside 50 additional BDS seats in a self-financing dental college.

Updates on government quota allotments

Health Minister Ma Subramanian reported that the selection committee allocated 613 MBBS and BDS seats to government students under the 7.5% reservation quota in the first round. An additional seven seats were included in the second round, raising the total to 620 seats for the 2025-26 academic year. “Allotted seats positions will be known when the results of the second round get declared on September 24 (Wednesday),” a senior official noted.

Counselling process and timeline

The second round of MBBS and BDS counselling for the 2025-26 academic year began on September 16, with choice filling concluding on September 23. Following the announcement of second-round results, the committee will identify vacant positions and announce dates for virtual vacancy counselling.

In the first round of counselling this year, 613 seats were reserved under the 7.5% quota, including 494 MBBS and 119 BDS seats. In comparison, last year’s quota included 623 seats, with 498 MBBS and 125 BDS seats allocated.