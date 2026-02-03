Tamil Nadu bags Rs 22,795 crore tourism investments, 66,000 jobs at Global Tourism Summit

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday secured Rs 22,795 crore in tourism investment commitments and nearly 66,000 potential jobs after signing 127 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) at the Tamil Nadu Global Tourism Summit 2026.
The agreements were exchanged in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, who inaugurated the two-day summit, alongside senior ministers and officials.
Addressing the gathering, Stalin outlined measures to position Tamil Nadu as a global arts and cultural tourism destination.
Key announcements included a Rs 100-crore special area development authority for Mamallapuram to create world-class tourism infrastructure, and a SIPCOT-led programme to identify and develop tourism hubs across the State.
Among the major proposals, Avid Sports Holdings signed an MoU to invest Rs 6,200 crore in a multi-purpose sports stadium, creating about 1,500 jobs. Mayakadal Adventures proposed Rs 283 crore in astro-tourism projects in Ramanathapuram, while Kodai Heights will invest Rs 300 crore in a luxury hotel in Dindigul district.
Imagicaa World signed an MoU worth Rs 650 crore to set up a theme park. Vietnam-based Vingroup also announced plans to establish VinWonders amusement parks and a luxury hotel in Tamil Nadu.
Separately, Amritanandamayi Mandir Trust proposed a 75-acre heritage and cultural complex near Mahabalipuram with an investment of Rs 328 crore.
Highlighting his government’s focus on tourism, Chief Minister M K Stalin said a series of projects have been rolled out to strengthen the sector. These include the Keezhadi Museum, Porunai Museum, the Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena, a glass bridge and 3D laser lighting at the Thiruvalluvar Statue in Kanyakumari, development of basic facilities at Courtallam at a cost of Rs 11.35 crore, upgradation of tourism infrastructure including the Pichavaram boat house with Rs 14.07 crore, creation and improvement of viewpoints at key destinations with Rs 11.46 crore, and infrastructure development at Yercaud with an outlay of Rs 9.70 crore.
Stalin said the State had invested Rs 612 crore in tourism over the past five years, attracting nearly 129 crore domestic and 4.5 crore foreign tourists, but stressed the need to scale up arrivals further.
He reiterated that eligible tourism projects would receive time-bound clearances through a single-window system and access to investment-linked incentives under the Tamil Nadu Tourism Policy 2023.
Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, MSME Minister TM Anbarasan, Tourism minister K Ramachandran, former Indian cricketer and ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, chief Secretary N Muruganandam and other officials were present on the occasion.
Ashwin also exchanged MoU for a collaborative initiative Carrom ball and Marketing PVT limited, for which the MoU was exchanged.