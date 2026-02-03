Tamil Nadu bags Rs 22,795 crore tourism investments, 66,000 jobs at Global Tourism Summit

Addressing the gathering, Stalin outlined measures to position Tamil Nadu as a global arts and cultural tourism destination.

Key announcements included a Rs 100-crore special area development authority for Mamallapuram to create world-class tourism infrastructure, and a SIPCOT-led programme to identify and develop tourism hubs across the State.

Among the major proposals, Avid Sports Holdings signed an MoU to invest Rs 6,200 crore in a multi-purpose sports stadium, creating about 1,500 jobs. Mayakadal Adventures proposed Rs 283 crore in astro-tourism projects in Ramanathapuram, while Kodai Heights will invest Rs 300 crore in a luxury hotel in Dindigul district.

Imagicaa World signed an MoU worth Rs 650 crore to set up a theme park. Vietnam-based Vingroup also announced plans to establish VinWonders amusement parks and a luxury hotel in Tamil Nadu.