Tamil Nadu asks Nilekani panel to replace NEET with Class 12 marks for medical admissions

Tamil Nadu has renewed its demand to abolish the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), asking a Centre-appointed examination reform panel to recommend Class 12 marks as the basis for admission to medical and other higher education courses.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay conveyed the state's position during a meeting with the High-Powered Task Force on Examination Reforms, headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, at the Secretariat on November 4.

The state government told the panel that NEET and similar centralised entrance examinations should be scrapped and that admissions should instead be determined by students' Class 12 or equivalent examination results. It also cited a resolution adopted by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on August 11, 2026, opposing NEET for undergraduate medical admissions.