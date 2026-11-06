Tamil Nadu asks Nilekani panel to replace NEET with Class 12 marks for medical admissions

Tamil Nadu has renewed its demand to abolish the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), asking a Centre-appointed examination reform panel to recommend Class 12 marks as the basis for admission to medical and other higher education courses.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay conveyed the state's position during a meeting with the High-Powered Task Force on Examination Reforms, headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, at the Secretariat on November 4.
The state government told the panel that NEET and similar centralised entrance examinations should be scrapped and that admissions should instead be determined by students' Class 12 or equivalent examination results. It also cited a resolution adopted by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on August 11, 2026, opposing NEET for undergraduate medical admissions.
Why does Tamil Nadu want NEET abolished?
Tamil Nadu has consistently argued that a single national entrance examination disadvantages students from government schools, rural backgrounds and economically weaker sections.
The state maintains that students should be assessed through their performance in school-level examinations rather than a separate entrance test that, it argues, places greater importance on access to specialised coaching.
The government has also raised concerns about differences between the Tamil Nadu State Board syllabus and the curriculum followed by national boards. It argues that a common entrance examination can create unequal conditions for students from different educational backgrounds.
During the meeting, Vijay reiterated that the existing admission system based on Class 12 marks offered rural students, government-school students and candidates from disadvantaged backgrounds a fairer opportunity to enter medical education.
What did the August Assembly resolution say?
The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly adopted a resolution on August 11, 2026, urging the Union government to abolish NEET for undergraduate medical admissions and allow the state to use Class 12 marks for selection.
The resolution was moved by Health Minister K Arunraaj. It called on the Centre to amend relevant central legislation, including the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, to enable admissions through the state board examination system.
The resolution received support from the ruling government and other parties, while the BJP's lone MLA opposed it.
What is the Nilekani-led task force examining?
The Union government constituted the six-member High-Powered Task Force in August 2026 to recommend reforms in the conduct, security, design and governance of public examinations, including those conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Apart from Nilekani, the panel includes:
S Somanath, former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation.
Tapan Deka, former director of the Intelligence Bureau.
V Kamakoti, director of IIT Madras.
Anita Karwal, former Union Education Secretary.
Amrit Lal Meena, an expert in logistics and administration.
The panel is examining ways to strengthen examination security, improve infrastructure, use technology, increase accessibility and protect student well-being. Its mandate also includes reviewing institutional processes and the governance of public examinations.
The task force has received more than 50,000 suggestions from students, parents, teachers, academic institutions and other stakeholders. The Centre has extended its tenure until January 2027 to allow further consultations before it submits its recommendations.
Paper leaks and proposed examination reforms
The task force was established amid concerns over examination security following controversies surrounding national-level examinations, including the NEET-UG paper leak allegations.
Among the proposals under consideration are a secure digital question bank, last-minute generation of question papers and encrypted delivery to examination centres shortly before tests begin.
The panel is also examining whether examination-related responsibilities should be separated so that a single service provider does not control multiple stages, such as question-paper preparation, examination centre management and test administration.
Nilekani has previously argued for generating question papers from a large, securely maintained pool of vetted questions rather than preparing a complete paper well in advance.
Will NEET be scrapped in Tamil Nadu?
The state's representation to the task force does not immediately change the medical admission process. NEET remains the qualifying examination for undergraduate medical admissions across India under the existing legal framework.
Tamil Nadu has previously attempted to secure an exemption. In 2021, the state Assembly passed a Bill proposing MBBS and BDS admissions based on Class 12 marks. President Droupadi Murmu withheld assent to the Bill in April 2025. The state subsequently challenged the decision in the Supreme Court. The Nilekani panel is expected to submit its recommendations by January 2027.