Tamil Nadu strengthens medical education, adds 150 MBBS seats

Chennai: Tamil Nadu has increased the number of MBBS seats in its government medical colleges by 150 for the 2026-27 academic year, following approval from the National Medical Commission (NMC).

Announcing the development, Tamil Nadu Minister for Health and Family Welfare K G Arunraj said the state government had earlier secured approval for 50 additional MBBS seats under the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the NMC. Through sustained efforts, the approval has now been enhanced to 150 additional seats.



The Minister said, "The increase was made possible after the state government addressed infrastructure requirements and other deficiencies pointed out by the NMC inspection teams. A total of 5,200 MBBS seats will now be available across 36 government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu."

He credited the achievement to the state government's continued focus on strengthening medical education, improving healthcare infrastructure and expanding opportunities for medical aspirants.



The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME&R) has been instructed to include the additional 150 seats in the seat matrix for the 2026-27 admission process. The revised seat matrix will be published after approval from the National Medical Commission, the Minister added.