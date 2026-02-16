Tamil Nadu: 63-year-old Woraiyur library in need of overhaul

TIRUCHY: Raising concerns over the crumbling state of the 63-year-old rural library on ESP Street in Woraiyur, with peeling walls and leaking roofs., visitors have urged the Tiruchy Corporation to construct a new building.

The rural library, built in 1963, functions under the District Central Library, and houses more than 15,000 books across a wide range of topics.

It operates daily from 8 am to 12 noon and from 4 pm to 7 pm, and currently has around 200 registered members. Last year, the facility was upgraded with Wi-Fi, making it more accessible to students and readers.