Tamil Nadu: 63-year-old Woraiyur library in need of overhaul

TIRUCHY: Raising concerns over the crumbling state of the 63-year-old rural library on ESP Street in Woraiyur, with peeling walls and leaking roofs., visitors have urged the Tiruchy Corporation to construct a new building.
The rural library, built in 1963, functions under the District Central Library, and houses more than 15,000 books across a wide range of topics.
It operates daily from 8 am to 12 noon and from 4 pm to 7 pm, and currently has around 200 registered members. Last year, the facility was upgraded with Wi-Fi, making it more accessible to students and readers.
Over 100 visitors, including school and college students, residents, and exam aspirants, rely on the library daily for books, newspapers, and study materials.
The library building has deteriorated in recent years with both external and internal structures showing signs of wear and tear. Cement has started peeling off the walls and ceiling, especially on the roof.
Space inside the library is limited, forcing many visitors to read outside.
During monsoon, leaks worsen the conditions inside, creating additional hazards, with students fearing the risk of falling debris. S Vijayakumar, who works in a private IT company, added, “The library is an important resource for students, and job aspirants. It needs proper seating, better lighting, and a digital section with internet access to help students with online learning. Repairs to the roof, walls, and other damaged areas are also necessary to ensure safety.”
The matter has been raised repeatedly by residents and councillors during recent Tiruchy Corporation council meetings. There is a growing demand to demolish the old structure and construct a new building with modern facilities. Speaking to TNIE, Ward 23 Councillor K Suresh Kumar said, “The building is supposed to last only 25 years, but it has already become very old and damaged. Renovation has been requested several times, but it is not a permanent solution. The library also lacks enough space for visitors to sit and study. There is enough land to construct a new, larger facility that can accommodate more people. The new building could also provide space for coaching classes for government exam preparation.” When contacted, a corporation official said, “We are aware of the situation and will take the necessary steps soon to address the concerns of the public.”