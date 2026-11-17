Around 4.45 lakh adult learners in Tamil Nadu appeared for the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT) conducted under the Centre's ULLAS – Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram on November 15.

The assessment was held across 23,640 Adult Literacy Centres in the state, the Ministry of Education said in a social media post cited by the publication, , according to India Today.

The programme aims to help adults who missed formal schooling acquire basic reading, writing and numeracy skills, enabling them to participate more actively in everyday life.