Around 4.45 lakh adult learners in Tamil Nadu appeared for the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT) conducted under the Centre's ULLAS – Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram on November 15.
The assessment was held across 23,640 Adult Literacy Centres in the state, the Ministry of Education said in a social media post cited by the publication, , according to India Today.
The programme aims to help adults who missed formal schooling acquire basic reading, writing and numeracy skills, enabling them to participate more actively in everyday life.
What is the ULLAS programme?
ULLAS, or Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society, is also known as the New India Literacy Programme (NILP). It is a centrally sponsored scheme aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
The programme targets adults aged 15 years and above who have not had the opportunity to receive formal education. Alongside foundational literacy and numeracy, it covers critical life skills and encourages lifelong learning.
Tamil Nadu's target for 2026–27
Tamil Nadu had set a target of reaching approximately 4.3 lakh non-literate adults during 2026–27 under the programme. According to the Directorate of Non-Formal and Adult Education's proceedings dated April 28, 2026, the initiative covers all 38 districts.
The state planned 200 hours of learning between June and October 2026. Classes were to be organised through government and government-aided schools and other community spaces.
Learners were identified with the help of school census records, Anganwadi centres, primary health centres, MGNREGA registers and women's self-help groups, India Today reported.
The November 15 assessment is intended to evaluate learners' progress and support Tamil Nadu's efforts to achieve full literacy.