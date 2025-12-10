‘Tamil Karkalam’ to take language to 1.5K north students

VARANASI: Continuing its efforts to counter the long-standing charge that the BJP promotes Hindi cultural dominance, the BJP-led union government has initiated numerous efforts to teach Tamil through multiple languages of the country, particularly through Hindi.

It is evident from the theme of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam’s fourth edition (KTS 4.0) — going on from December 2 to 17 — ‘Tamil Karkalam’ (Let us learn Tamil), the event is aimed at teaching Tamil to Hindi-speaking students.

The roads of Varanasi are filled with flex banners showing the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the words ‘Tamil Karkalam’ along with its Hindi transliteration.