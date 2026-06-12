TN makes Tamil Development Dept nod mandatory for all AI-generated videos, graphics and audio: Minister Rajmohan

Coimbatore (ANI): Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Rajmohan said that all AI-generated videos, graphics and audio content must undergo mandatory review by the Tamil Development Department before being released, following errors detected in promotional videos prepared for the Singappenne Scheme.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the Government Exhibition at the VOC Grounds in Coimbatore, Rajmohan on Thursday described the errors in the AI-generated videos as technical glitches. stating that in the future, any content created using artificial intelligence would be released only after proper scrutiny and consultation with the Tamil Development Department.

Rajmohan also announced that all pending awards of the Tamil Development Department would be distributed soon in consultation with Chief Minister Vijay Joseph. He appealed to government transport employees to treat senior Tamil scholars and students with greater courtesy and respect.

Addressing issues concerning private schools, the Tamil Nadu School Education Minister said the licensing and renewal procedures had been simplified through a single-window system, eliminating the need for any unofficial payments.

Rajmohan urged private schools to publicly disclose their fee structures and collect only reasonable fees from students, emphasising that since the government bears a significant portion of the fees for students admitted under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, private schools must fully cooperate in implementing the scheme.

Expressing condolences over the death of government school students in a road accident near Mannargudi, Rajmohan said intensive measures would be taken in coordination with police personnel and volunteers to prevent traffic congestion around schools and improve student safety.

He noted that the quality and safety certifications of private school buses are being continuously monitored, adding that special transport facilities have been arranged for students from remote and hilly areas stated that schools across the state were allowed to reopen for the current academic year only after ensuring the availability of safe toilet facilities and adequate drinking water.

On journalists' welfare, the Tamil Nadu Minister said accreditation cards for media personnel are being issued in a streamlined manner without political interference, and also noted that the process of providing house-site pattas to journalists is being expedited.

Reaffirming the state's two-language policy, Minister Rajmohan said there was no change in the government's stand, remarking that Tamil is essential for communication within families and society, while English is necessary for engaging with the wider world.

Clarifying that English-medium education would not be imposed on anyone said Tamil remains the government's guiding cultural foundation and reiterated its commitment to the principle that "all human beings are equal by birth."Earlier, Minister Rajmohan, along with Backwards Classes Welfare Minister Sampath Kumar, inaugurated the grand Government Exhibition set up at the VOC Grounds in Coimbatore.

During the event, the ministers distributed welfare assistance, e-pattas and medical equipment worth nearly Rs 4 crore to beneficiaries from various sections of society.

Referring to an incident in which a young boy was allegedly removed from the exhibition premises, Minister Rajmohan condemned the occurrence and said officials had been firmly instructed to treat everyone equally and with dignity, regardless of their background.