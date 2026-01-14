Tamil culture paves way for future, says PM Modi, highlights sustainable living

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday emphasised the need to protect soil for future generations, conserve water, and ensure balanced use of natural resources, calling them among the most pressing necessities of the present time.



Addressing a Pongal-related event at Union Minister L Murugan's residence in New Delhi, the Prime Minister said the festival inspires people to move beyond words and adopt gratitude towards nature as a way of life. He added that government initiatives such as Mission LiFE, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, and Amrit Sarovar are reinforcing this spirit.



"Protecting the soil for future generations, conserving water, and using resources in a balanced manner are among today's greatest necessities. Initiatives such as Mission LiFE, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, and Amrit Sarovar are advancing this very spirit. The Central Government is also working continuously with commitment to empower farmers. The festival of Pongal inspires us to ensure that gratitude towards nature is not limited to words alone but becomes a part of our lifestyle. When the Earth gives us so much, it becomes our responsibility to preserve it," the Prime Minister said.