Tamil culture paves way for future, says PM Modi, highlights sustainable living
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday emphasised the need to protect soil for future generations, conserve water, and ensure balanced use of natural resources, calling them among the most pressing necessities of the present time.
Addressing a Pongal-related event at Union Minister L Murugan's residence in New Delhi, the Prime Minister said the festival inspires people to move beyond words and adopt gratitude towards nature as a way of life. He added that government initiatives such as Mission LiFE, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, and Amrit Sarovar are reinforcing this spirit.
"Protecting the soil for future generations, conserving water, and using resources in a balanced manner are among today's greatest necessities. Initiatives such as Mission LiFE, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, and Amrit Sarovar are advancing this very spirit. The Central Government is also working continuously with commitment to empower farmers. The festival of Pongal inspires us to ensure that gratitude towards nature is not limited to words alone but becomes a part of our lifestyle. When the Earth gives us so much, it becomes our responsibility to preserve it," the Prime Minister said.
Prime Minister Modi also stressed that the government is consistently working to make agriculture more sustainable and environmentally friendly. He said that in the coming years, sustainable farming practices, effective water management under the "First Drop, More Crop" approach natural farming, agri-tech, and value addition will play a crucial role.
Highlighting the role of youth in agriculture, the Prime Minister said young people are bringing fresh ideas and renewed energy to the sector. He recalled attending a conference on natural farming in Tamil Nadu, where he witnessed the significant contributions of young people, many of whom have left high-paying careers to pursue farming.
"We are continuously working to make agriculture more sustainable and environmentally friendly. In the times ahead, sustainable farming practices, water management--as I often say, "First Drop, More Crop"--natural farming, agri-tech, and value addition will play a very important role. In all these areas, our youth are moving forward with fresh ideas and new energy. Just a few months ago, I attended a conference on natural farming in Tamil Nadu, where I saw the outstanding role being played by our youth. Many young people have left behind high-paying professional careers to take up farming. Meeting them gave me deep satisfaction and inspiration," PM Modi said.
The Prime Minister also noted that Tamil civilisation is one of the world's oldest living civilisations, describing it as a culture that connects centuries, draws lessons from history, and guides the future.
"Friends, Tamil civilisation is one of the world's oldest living civilisations. This culture connects centuries, learns from history, guides the present, and paves the way for the future. Inspired by this, today's India is moving forward towards new possibilities, drawing strength from its roots," said the Prime Minister.
The Prime Minister also shared his personal experiences of engaging with Tamil culture, describing them as deeply fulfilling. He said that over the past year, he had participated in several programmes related to Tamil heritage and traditions.
Recalling his visits, Prime Minister Modi said he offered prayers at the thousand-year-old Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple in Tamil Nadu and experienced moments of profound cultural unity during the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi. He added that he felt this sense of unity wherever he went. The Prime Minister further said that his visit to Rameswaram to inaugurate the Sangam Beach once again allowed him to witness the grandeur of Tamil history.
"Friends, it has also been a very gratifying experience for me that over the past year I got the opportunity to participate in many programmes connected to Tamil culture. I performed prayers at the thousand-year-old Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple in Tamil Nadu. During the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi, every moment that connected cultural unity stayed with me. Wherever I went, I deeply felt that sense of unity. When I visited Rameswaram for the inauguration of the Sangam Beach, I once again witnessed the greatness of Tamil history," PM Modi said.
Pongal, one of the most significant festivals for Tamils worldwide, marks thanksgiving to nature, the sun, farm animals, and farmers. It is traditionally celebrated as a family festival symbolising prosperity, gratitude, and togetherness. To facilitate the celebrations, the Tamil Nadu government had earlier announced a Pongal gift package comprising one kilogram of raw rice, one kilogram of sugar, and one full-length sugarcane for all eligible beneficiaries.
