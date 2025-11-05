'Take immediate steps to disburse pension arrears to Madras University staff'

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over the mounting arrears of pension benefits due for the retired staff of the University of Madras, the Madras High Court has directed the government and the varsity to take immediate steps for settling the arrears.

Pointing to a report filed by finance secretary T Udayachandran on the arrears, Justice N Anand Venkatesh said Rs 95.44 crore is due for settlement to the retired staff including 87 teaching staff, 249 non-teaching staff and 129 family pensioners. The pension benefits are payable for the period from April 2015 to September 2025.