Taiwan flags tourism pressure from China as cross-strait travel remains restricted

Taipei [Taiwan], April 16 (ANI): Taiwan's Transport Minister Chen Shih-kai has called on Beijing to avoid politicising tourism, noting that cross-strait travel policies have historically shifted with political dynamics, Taipei Times reported. He was responding to China's recently announced 10-point incentives targeting Taiwan.

According to the Taipei Times report, Chen said China's continued restriction of flights mainly to Shanghai and Fujian reflects ongoing limits on outbound travel to Taiwan, reinforcing concerns that tourism is being used as a political lever.

While group tours remain suspended on both sides, Taiwan continues to allow independent travel to China, highlighting what Chen described as Taipei's relatively open approach.

The Taipei Times further noted that Taiwan's tourism sector has remained stable and is gradually growing, with authorities not seeking to rely heavily on Chinese tourists again.

Instead, Taiwan hopes for more constructive engagement on cross-strait tourism.

Chen added, as cited by the Taipei Times, that although there is capacity for about 420 weekly flights, only around 310 are currently in operation, indicating weaker-than-expected demand.

Additional charter routes remain unused, suggesting no immediate need for expansion.

Separately, the Taipei Times reported that Taiwan is promoting cruise tourism internationally, including participation in a major Miami exhibition, while offering financial incentives to attract cruise operators.

Officials believe Taiwan's connectivity and port infrastructure position it well as a regional cruise hub.

In addition, the Taipei Times highlighted a new talent development initiative aimed at boosting the tourism industry's competitiveness by 2030.

The programme focuses on sustainability, digital innovation, and global exposure, with training opportunities in countries like Japan and Thailand, building on efforts that have already trained thousands of professionals since 2015.

The China-Taiwan controversy centres on sovereignty and political control.

China views Taiwan as a breakaway province, while Taiwan sees itself as independent.

Tensions involve military drills, restricted travel, and diplomatic pressure, with global concern over stability in the Indo-Pacific region.