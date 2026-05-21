Taiwan tensions keep US-China ties on edge despite diplomatic summits

“The United States’ ‘One China’ policy, born of the Nixon-Mao rapprochement in the 1970s and later formalised through the three US-China communiques, the 1979 normalisation of relations, the Taiwan Relations Act, and the Six Assurances, deliberately left Taiwan’s status ambiguous. Washington acknowledged Beijing’s position but did not endorse it, while maintaining robust unofficial ties with Taipei. This ambiguity was meant to stabilise relations, but in practice it institutionalised uncertainty,” Thondup stated.