TAHDCO invites applications from SC/ST youths for skill development courses

Chennai: The TAHDCO, in collaboration with a private firm, invited applications from Adi Dravidar and Tribal youth for skill-development courses in the textile sector, Madurai District Collector P Akash announced on Friday.
The available programs include a four-month 'Diploma in Textile Industry Course' and a 'Certificate in Textile Painting, Dyeing & Printing Course'. Eligible candidates must belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities, have cleared Class 12, be between 18 and 35 years of age, and have an annual family income under Rs 3 lakh, stated a press release.
The training will be conducted in Coimbatore, and Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TAHDCO) will fully sponsor the hostel expenses for the selected candidates.
Upon successful completion, candidates will receive certifications and placement assistance through the training partner. Certified youths can secure jobs with initial monthly salaries ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000, added the press release.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.