TAHDCO invites applications from SC/ST youths for skill development courses

The available programs include a four-month 'Diploma in Textile Industry Course' and a 'Certificate in Textile Painting, Dyeing & Printing Course'. Eligible candidates must belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities, have cleared Class 12, be between 18 and 35 years of age, and have an annual family income under Rs 3 lakh, stated a press release.