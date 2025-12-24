TagHive expands Class Saathi to 75 UP government schools at Impact Summit

TagHive Inc., a Samsung company, hosted the Class Saathi Impact Summit 2025 in New Delhi on December 19, bringing together senior government representatives, education leaders, school principals, and teachers to reflect on the impact of its flagship AI-powered learning and assessment solution, Class Saathi, across government schools in two districts of Uttar Pradesh.



The summit was attended by Jayant Chaudhary, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Union Minister of State for Education, and HE Mr Lee Seong Ho, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India.

Through real-time classroom assessment, teacher-friendly technology, and sustained academic support, Class Saathi has enabled schools to strengthen daily teaching practices, improve student engagement, and establish a continuous learning feedback loop between teachers and students.