TagHive expands Class Saathi to 75 UP government schools at Impact Summit

TagHive Inc., a Samsung company, hosted the Class Saathi Impact Summit 2025 in New Delhi on December 19, bringing together senior government representatives, education leaders, school principals, and teachers to reflect on the impact of its flagship AI-powered learning and assessment solution, Class Saathi, across government schools in two districts of Uttar Pradesh.
The summit was attended by Jayant Chaudhary, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Union Minister of State for Education, and HE Mr Lee Seong Ho, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India.
Through real-time classroom assessment, teacher-friendly technology, and sustained academic support, Class Saathi has enabled schools to strengthen daily teaching practices, improve student engagement, and establish a continuous learning feedback loop between teachers and students.
A key highlight of the summit was the announcement of the expansion of Class Saathi to 75 additional government schools, including 50 schools in Mathura and 25 schools in Noida.
Speaking at the event, Jayant Chaudhary said, “The focus of education reform must remain on what happens inside the classroom.
Approaches that enable regular feedback, support teachers, and help schools track student progress are essential for building more responsive and outcome-oriented education systems.”
The summit also featured the recognition of teachers and schools for exemplary and consistent usage of the platform, along with a live quiz for students.
Pankaj Agarwal, CEO and Founder of TagHive, emphasised that Class Saathi is designed as a low-resource, modular, and scalable solution, purpose-built for public schools.
HE Mr Lee Seong Ho said, “Improving learning outcomes depends on empowering teachers and strengthening feedback within classrooms. Well-designed technology can play a supporting role in making this process more effective and inclusive.”