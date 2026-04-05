Tackling the forest fire threat

Kumar Pushkar, Principal Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, says every year the department begins fire prevention exercises from the first week of December. “Wildlife areas are prone to fire accidents and we put in maximum effort to prevent fires. We start marking fire lines (controlled burning).

We recruit fire watchers to the Protected Areas. We have identified sensitive areas and the staff is deputed to vantage positions so the entire forest is visible. In case of fire, they alert the ground staff who get into action,” he says. Pushkar says the Fire and Emergency department has been giving frequent training to forest staff and watchers.

Soil factor

According to a study published in the International Journal of Research in Agronomy, ‘Studies on Impact of Forest Fire on Physical and Chemical Properties of Soil Under Different Vegetation Types in Uttara Kannada district’, dry deciduous forest patches -- most of the forests of Bandipur, Nagarahole,

Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary -- are prone to fire accidents, followed by moist deciduous forests and tropical semi-evergreen forests. The study by researchers Raji J Mohan, Forestry College, Sirsi; UAS Dharwad, and Gopal V Dasar, Professor Soil Science, Forestry College, Sirsi, and others aimed at finding impact on soil in select dry deciduous forests, and moist deciduous forests of Dandeli and Banavasi found there was severe loss of soil nutrients in the dry deciduous area.

Brave men in the line of fire

The traditional method of dousing fires has affected forest staff and taken a toll on them. In February 2017, 28-year-old forest guard Murigeppa Tammagol died while fighting a forest fire in Kalkere range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

According to the postmortem report, he died due to asphyxiation and severe burns as he was caught in thick smog while dousing the flames. He was a deputy range forest officer at Moleyur range in Bandipur.

A range forest officer and a few others were also injured in this incident. Six years later, on February 18, 2023, another forest guard, Sunderesh, died of burns at Kadumane in Sakleshpur, and other staff members were injured. These incidents indicate that the forest department needs to use state-of-the-art facilities and adopt more care and caution while extinguishing fires.

“Fighting fire in the dry deciduous tracks of the Western Ghats is challenging. With a rise in global average temperatures, it is more difficult to put off fires in burning lantana and other invasive species. Forest staff should be more vigilant to prevent blazes, and protection measures in the pre-fire season are key.

Old fire lines, which are covered with invasive species and forest growth, must be maintained. Sometimes, it may require cutting down grown trees. But when a fire becomes uncontrollable, helicopter services should be made available for pouring water from the top,” said BK Singh, retired Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.

“We appoint fire watchers to douse fires. The traditional method of extinguish a fire is beating it with bushes and gunny bags. We have now provided them with blowers. They are effective in stopping the spread of flames,” said Kumar Pushkar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden.

He said the staff is trained in how to be alert in case of extreme fire and smoke. “They are told to cover themselves with soaked clothes. They are provided water to keep themselves hydrated. There are chances of people collapsing in case of a big fire and smoke,” he said. “We also provide water sprinklers and other equipment which help tame the fire immediately,” he said.

But with the fire incidents continuing, locals blame the authorities for diverting staff to civil works than marking fire lines and clearing vegetation.

Understanding behaviour of forest fires is key

RK Somashekar, former head, Department of Environmental Science, Bengaluru University, is advocating the extensive use of remote sensing satellite images for addressing the issue of forest fires. He says satellite remote sensing provides practical means of monitoring and acquiring information about spatial distribution of fore scars and fore activity.

“Understanding the behaviour of forest fires, factors that contribute to making an environment fire-prone, and factors that influence fire behaviour are essential for forest fire risk zone mapping,” he says. GIS and IRS provide necessary tools to map hazardous fire incidents.

In a scientific paper, ‘Application of Remote Sensing and Geographic Information System in Mapping Forest Fire Risk Zone at Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary’ authored by him and another researcher, SV Sowmya, he says images were converted into android data and superimposed on maps to draw the fore maps.

“There was a field visit to confirm the accuracy. We tried this in Bhadra and Bandipur and confirmed the accuracy of the images. The area of the fire, date, time and extent of damage caused can be analysed. We did this in 2010, when we used to get images of 36x36 metre pixels. Now technology has changed drastically.

We get data from IRS and other data, where we get a resolution up to 1x1 m pixels,” he says. The forest department should have an integrated forest fire prevention network where an expert should work on extracting remote sensing data and channelize it to places across the state, mapping places vulnerable to forest fire.

“This should be a constant process, not working just for three months of fire season. Data should have details of the previous image, fire time reports and post-fire incident to assess the damage,” he said.

Khandre said the department, with support from Karnataka State Remote Sensing Application Centre, will monitor fire alerts.

This story has been written by Subhash Chandra NS.