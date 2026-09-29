Student suicides in elite colleges: Experts warn fan fixes are cosmetic, call for systemic counselling and mental health reform

Some 60 to 70 per cent of her patients are those from the IITs and Indian Institutes of Management. They are very good with their high IQ and high performance but "they are also the ones struggling the most with relationship and social things". "There is a special need to focus on mental wellness. Having this fan or that fan is not the issue, you are actually working on the physical aspect of the problem, mental health support is still missing in higher educational institutions," Sharma told PTI.