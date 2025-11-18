‘Taare Zameen Par’ painting competition brings joy to differently-abled children

Area 9 of Round Table India and Ladies Circle India organised ‘Taare Zameen Par’, a special painting competition for differently-abled and physically challenged children, at Swayamkrushi, an NGO in Yapral, Secunderabad.
Around 300 children enthusiastically participated in the event, which was held to celebrate Children’s Day.
The children were given the theme “What Comes To My Mind” and one hour to paint, with assistance allowed.
The event highlighted their artistic abilities, proving that with encouragement and opportunity, they could express themselves creatively. Participants were also entertained and treated to food, gift hampers, and prizes.
According to Tabler B. Lokeshwar Reddy, Area Secretary and Treasurer, and Deepa Sharma of Ladies Circle, the competition was simultaneously organised across 200 cities by Round Table India, witnessing participation from more than 10,000 special children nationwide. In the Telugu states, the event was held in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Secunderabad, drawing nearly 1,200 participants.
In Secunderabad alone, children from various institutions, including Swayamkrushi, UVARD, Special Friends, and Child Guidance Centre, took part in the competition.
Winners received hampers containing bags, water bottles, and tiffin boxes, along with prizes.
Expressing his delight, Tabler Lokeshwar Reddy said organising such an event was a wonderful experience. Mrs. Manjula, the 84-year-old founder of Swayamkrushi, remarked, “Every child can learn if we know how to teach.”