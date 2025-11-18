‘Taare Zameen Par’ painting competition brings joy to differently-abled children

Area 9 of Round Table India and Ladies Circle India organised ‘Taare Zameen Par’, a special painting competition for differently-abled and physically challenged children, at Swayamkrushi, an NGO in Yapral, Secunderabad.

Around 300 children enthusiastically participated in the event, which was held to celebrate Children’s Day.

The children were given the theme “What Comes To My Mind” and one hour to paint, with assistance allowed.

The event highlighted their artistic abilities, proving that with encouragement and opportunity, they could express themselves creatively. Participants were also entertained and treated to food, gift hampers, and prizes.