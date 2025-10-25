T-STEM to help students get hands-on experience in Telangana

HYDERABAD: With an aim to meet laboratory requirements and bridge the gap between available resources, the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has launched T-STEM (Telangana – Science, Technology, Engineering Facilities Map) to provide students with practical experience.

The key vision of the initiative is to build a sustainable and equitable ecosystem for experiential learning by digitally mapping and managing technical and vocational lab infrastructure across educational institutions in the state.

According to TGBIE, T-STEM is a strategic digital initiative spearheaded by the government and aligned with the national I-STEM (Indian Science, Technology, Engineering Facilities Map) framework.