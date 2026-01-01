T-SAT seeks key role in Telangana Education Policy, submits vision document to government

HYDERABAD: T-SAT (Telangana Skills, Academic and Training) has urged the state government to consider making the network a key partner in the proposed Telangana Education Policy, citing its extensive digital reach and experience in delivering educational content across sectors.

During a meeting held on Wednesday, T-SAT CEO Venugopal Reddy submitted a policy framework and vision document titled T-SAT Partnership in the Telangana Education Policy to IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

Reddy said T-SAT currently delivers digital educational content across primary, higher, technical and university-level education. Its channels host over 39,000 videos that have collectively crossed 140 million views, reaching nearly 80% of students across the state through various programmes.