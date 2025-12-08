T-SAT seeks inclusion in Telangana Education Policy

HYDERABAD: Telangana Skills, Academics and Training (T-SAT) has been playing a vital role in enhancing digital learning and academic outreach across government institutions in the state. With the Telangana Education Policy focusing on digital transformation, T-SAT proposes to extend its services in the execution process of the policy and has prepared a tentative plan.

In this regard, it recently submitted a representation letter to the state government and urged inclusion of T-SAT services in the forthcoming policy.

T-SAT officials have outlined proposed services and digital strategies tailored to meet the needs of each educational segment. The tentative report proposes a comprehensive, department-tailored plan to maximise the value of the T-SAT platform across five major educational portfolios in collaboration with the Education Department and outlines a comprehensive strategy to maximise the use of the platform across multiple government departments in Telangana including Education, Health, Women and Child Welfare, Electricity, Revenue, Endowments, Forest, Panchayat Raj, Agriculture, Cooperation and allied departments.