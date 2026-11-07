Indian student goes missing in US; parents seek help to trace her

Hyderabad: A woman student from Telangana has gone missing in the US, causing concern among her parents in Nalgonda district.

Expressing concern over the disappearance of Sreeja Reddy Koya, state Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy urged the Consulate General of India in Boston, the External Affairs Ministry and also the Boston Police Department to help trace her.

"Deeply concerned over the reported disappearance of Ms. Sreeja Reddy Koya, a student from Nalgonda, Telangana, studying at UMass Boston," he said in a post on X,