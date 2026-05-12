Telangana govt plans to administer pledge to students against tobacco, alcohol, drugs

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday invited Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to attend an event on June 12 when a pledge would be administered to school students that they would refrain from tobacco, alcohol and drugs.
T''gana govt plans to administer pledge to students against tobacco, alcohol, drugs; Guv invited
The schools would reopen on June 12 after the summer vacation.
The CM informed Shukla that the pledge is aimed at inculcating the collective responsibility of students, teachers, parents, managements of institutions to keep the educational institutions safe and free from the menace of drugs, an official release said.
The school education department, police and EAGLE Force (Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement) of the state government would be involved in the pledge administering event.
Reddy also told the Governor that the government would distribute kits containing uniforms, textbooks, notebooks, school bags, sports clothing and other such items to students.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.