T'gana CM asks officials to set up research centre for innovation in Young India Skills University

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday asked officials to set up a research centre for innovation in the state's Young India Skill University.

Reddy, who held a meeting on the Skill, Human Capital and Knowledge Training Initiatives (SHAKTI) department, also told officials to establish a wing in the university to teach foreign languages.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is the Chairperson of Board of Governors of Young India Skills University.