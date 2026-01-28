T-Fiber connects 500+ rural Telangana schools to high-speed internet in 30 days

HYDERABAD: More than 500 government schools in rural and interior Telangana have been connected to high-speed internet within 30 days.

The project is being implemented by Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation Limited (T-Fiber) following a Memorandum of Understanding with the School Education department to provide internet connectivity to 2,010 government schools.

Services are being extended as per tariffs notified under GO Ms No 9 of the ITE&C department.