Syria steps up efforts to bring 2 million school dropouts back to education

Syria is stepping up efforts to bring an estimated 2 million school dropouts back into education through learning assessments, measures to address learning loss and expanded access to schools.

The Education Ministry recently conducted knowledge assessments for out-of-school children in Hasakah province to determine their educational levels and identify their learning needs. The assessments are intended to place students in grades suited to their actual learning levels and help them make up for missed schooling.

The initiative comes as Syria's education system deals with the effects of years of conflict, displacement and economic difficulties.