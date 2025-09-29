SYMP 2025 inspires nearly 1000 young minds with insights from industry leaders

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Igniting young professional minds, the Shaping Young Minds Programme (SYMP) 2025, organised by Trivandrum Management Association (TMA), in association with the All India Management Association (AIMA), saw experts from various industries take part. The programme, which saw close to 1000 delegates, including invited guests, students, and young professionals, was held at the Uday Palace Convention Centre here on Sunday.
Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Air Marshal I P Vipin (Retd.) said that India hosts a vibrant young population, who will emerge as the leaders of tomorrow. “To be successful, youngsters need to read more and evolve through critical thinking and analytical thinking,” he remarked.
The All India Management Association (AIMA) director Madhav Sharma expressed his elation at having over one lakh students and professionals as participants for SYMP across India over the years. Addressing the gathering, Grant Thornton Bharat vice-chair Richard Rekhy opined that anticipatory thinking,besides reading books, will take the professionals ahead.
The conclave sessions were chaired by eminent achievers, including Centre for Management Development, Kerala Director Jayasankar Prasad C, Medicaid Ethos Co-Chairperson & Group CEO Wg. Cdr. Ragashree D Nair (Retd), DC School of Management and Technology director Veni M Nair, and Asian School of Business associate professor Dr Madhava C Kurup.
The programme was also attended by TMA president G Unnikrishnan, former general manager of the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, Sudhanshu Mani, former CEO of UK India Business Council Jayant Krishna, among other noted figures.
Former Indian diplomat Deepak Vohra, in his address, stated that India boasts of burgeoning hi-tech start-ups and were making more locomotives in one year than the US and China combined. Experts from different industries commented that the curiosity of youngsters will keep them relevant in all fields, despite the growth of artificial intelligence all around them. They also shared their experiences and leadership lessons with students and young professionals.