

Championship Results

Under-14 Category: Vihaan Vijaykumar Chavan of Sanjay Ghodawat International School won Traditional (Single) and Artistic (Single) in the Boys category, while Adira Vijay of The Shri Ram School Moulsari won Traditional (Single) in the Girls category. Samaira Kakkad of Anand Niketan International won Artistic (Single) in the Girls category. In Artistic (Pair), Vihaan Vijaykumar Chavan and Niranjan Atul Patil of Sanjay Ghodawat International School won the Boys title, while Adira Vijay and Aaira Vijay of The Shri Ram School Moulsari won the Girls title. In Rhythmic (Pair), Avyaan Singhi and Shreehan Dhawan won the Boys title, while Adira Vijay and Aaira Vijay of The Shri Ram School Moulsari won the Girls title.



Under-17 Category: Om Sanjay Parit of Sanjay Ghodawat International School won Traditional (Single) and Artistic (Single) in the Boys category, while Aveva Chetan Mehta of Utpal Shanghvi Global School won Traditional (Single) in the Girls category and Sanvi Vivek of Sri Vani International School won Artistic (Single). In Artistic (Pair), Manisatosh Rajkishor Dadage and Om Sanjay Parit of Sanjay Ghodawat International School won the Boys title, while Amaira Tauro and Thir Gada of Utpal Shanghvi Global School won the Girls title. In Rhythmic (Pair), Amaira Tauro and Aveva Chetan Mehta of Utpal Shanghvi Global School won the Girls title.



Under-19 Category: Arjun Singh Rathore of The Shri Ram School Moulsari won Traditional (Single) and Artistic (Single) in the Boys category, while Nandika Singh of the same school won Traditional (Single) in the Girls category. Mahera Punjani of Utpal Shanghvi Global School won Artistic (Single) in the Girls category. In Artistic (Pair), Pari Shah and Ariana Jhaveri of Utpal Shanghvi Global School won the Girls title, while Pari Shah and Mahera Punjani of the same school won Rhythmic (Pair) in the Girls category.