Switzerland invites STEM students to apply for fully funded summer internships

Switzerland continues to draw international talent through its summer internship initiatives, particularly in STEM and research-focused fields.
ETH Zurich has opened applications for its fully funded Summer Internship Programme 2026 and the Student Summer Research Fellowship, inviting students from around the world, including India, to apply.
The Summer Internship Programme is open to Bachelor’s and Master’s students in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Mathematics, Physics and related disciplines.
Third-year and final-year undergraduate students, as well as Master’s students, are eligible. The programme runs for two months, ideally beginning on June 15, 2026, and follows a standard 40-hour work week.
Selected interns will receive a tax-free daily allowance of CHF 93, or approximately Rs 10,600.
ETH Zurich will also provide health insurance coverage, travel support to Switzerland, accommodation assistance and access to specialised IT and physics lectures, enabling students to focus fully on research and learning.
In addition, ETH Zurich’s Computer Science Department is offering the Student Summer Research Fellowship, a two-month programme scheduled from July to August.
The fellowship is open to undergraduate and graduate students worldwide, except those currently enrolled at ETH Zurich. Research opportunities span areas such as machine learning, information security, robotics, computer systems, programming languages, bio and medical informatics, human-computer interaction, theory and visual computing.
Fellows selected for the programme will receive a total stipend of CHF 4,000 for the two-month duration to cover housing and living expenses.
Travel and visa costs will be reimbursed, and accommodation will be arranged in student housing with single rooms and shared facilities.
Participants will work in leading ETH Zurich research laboratories under the guidance of faculty members, with the programme also featuring social and networking events that allow students to explore Zurich and other parts of Switzerland during the summer.
Applications for the programmes must be submitted online with a CV, academic transcripts and a statement of purpose. Deadlines for ETH Zurich summer programmes typically fall between December and January 26.
For the Student Summer Research Fellowship, applications are open from November 1 to December 16, 2025, until 1 pm CET.
ETH Zurich has advised international applicants to review Swiss entry regulations carefully. Third-country nationals can use the Schengen short-stay calculator to assess eligibility for stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period, in line with guidelines issued by the State Secretariat for Migration.
With full funding, global eligibility and access to advanced research facilities, ETH Zurich’s summer internship and research fellowship programmes remain among the most competitive opportunities for STEM students worldwide.