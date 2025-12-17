Switzerland invites STEM students to apply for fully funded summer internships

Switzerland continues to draw international talent through its summer internship initiatives, particularly in STEM and research-focused fields.

ETH Zurich has opened applications for its fully funded Summer Internship Programme 2026 and the Student Summer Research Fellowship, inviting students from around the world, including India, to apply.

The Summer Internship Programme is open to Bachelor’s and Master’s students in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Mathematics, Physics and related disciplines.

Third-year and final-year undergraduate students, as well as Master’s students, are eligible. The programme runs for two months, ideally beginning on June 15, 2026, and follows a standard 40-hour work week.