Sweet, Savoury and Sparkling: Grape Stories

As the clock chimed at midnight, welcoming 2026, a quirky ritual unfamiliar to the Indian household was found at the centre of New Year’s Eve celebrations. People were no longer standing on the terrace, counting firecrackers. Instead, they were crouched under a table, phone propped at the chair legs, screen on with the live countdown, waiting for midnight to strike — chew, wish, swallow and repeat until the twelfth grape was popped into the mouth.
Eating twelve grapes, a ritual originating from Spanish tradition, has suddenly emerged as a New Year’s midnight obsession. The idea is simple: eating twelve grapes exactly at midnight, each representing the twelve months in a year, each believed to carry a wish, a rationale rooted in optimism and setting intentions for the entire year.
A bunch of grapes propelled the speed and creativity of e-commerce platforms. Grocery delivery apps, including Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, and others swiftly sensing the cultural movement and turning it into a marketing strategy. Custom-built sections popped up overnight with titles like ‘New Year Rituals’ and ‘Lucky Grapes’, along with striking taglines such as ‘12 grapes. 12 wishes. One lucky New Year.’ As demand surged, packaging swiftly changed, and grapes were rebranded as ‘Good Luck Grapes’ and ‘12 Grapes. At 12 am. For 12 Months Of Grapeness.’ Stocks sold out in minutes, urging restocks.
Since it’s everywhere and the talk of the town, it’s time to peel back the layers of grapes.
A little older than written history
Grapes are no strangers to households. Archaeological evidence suggests grapes were one of the earliest fruits to be cultivated, with traces reaching back to over 6000 years. From ancient Mesopotamia to Egypt, Greece and Rome, grapes were more than a nutriment — they were considered as holy symbols associating the fruit with divinity, ritual and purity. In Greek mythology, grapes were linked to Dionysus, the god of wine and celebration. For the Romans, growing vineyards was not just for farming; it marked a civilisation and was a religious duty.
The colonial connection
The spread of grapes around the globe owes much to European empires. Grapevine travelled all the way with missionaries, traders and settlers. Grapes were transformed from a regional crop to a global commodity through colonial trade routes.
India’s affair with grapes
In India, Maharashtra leads in the cultivation of grapes, accounting for the largest production of grapes in the country. Regions like Nashik, often known as India’s wine capital, have earned global recognition for the export of fresh grapes.
Karnataka is the second largest producer of grapes, primarily known for quality raisins and table grapes, especially in Bijapur and Bagalkot districts. Followed by Tamil Nadu being the third in the list, resulting in a significant production of grapes specifically in areas like Theni, Krishnagiri and Coimbatore.
Grapes: a ‘luxe’ at times
Not all grapes are humble. In Japan, Ruby Roman Grapes, known for their premium quality and exceptional size, make it a luxurious Japanese variety. Cultivated under strict standards, these varieties are round, sweet and low-acidic in nature. A single bunch of these varieties is often gifted as a symbol of prestige and esteem. This proves that a simple fruit can be of extraordinary value depending on where and how it is grown.
Tiny yet powerful
Grapes carry multiple health benefits. Rich in antioxidants like resveratrol, they aid in improving heart health, circulation and help fight inflammation. Grapes also contain vitamins, natural sugars for quick energy and compounds that aid skin and brain health. Interestingly, its health benefits lie in the skin. However, nutritionists advise cleaning grapes thoroughly to remove the residue of pesticides before consuming.
Green grapes vs Black grapes
Does colour matter? Yes, green grapes are known for their mild sweetness. These are rich sources of Vitamin K and C, along with their association with hydration and quick energy.
On the other hand, black grapes are rich in antioxidants and anthocyanins, associated with anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties. While both varieties offer similar benefits, green grapes may be an apt choice as a refreshing snack, hydration, quick energy and digestion support. Black grapes will be a better alternative for their high antioxidant content.
The midnight grape ritual may be a passing trend, but the fruit’s presence in our lives is anything but fleeting. As conversations around them continue, trying them in a new form may be the simplest way to turn a New Year trend into a lasting habit.
Grape facts
There are around 8000 varieties of grapes worldwide.
Grapes float in water due to their high water content.
In ancient Greece and Rome, grapes were used as a medicine for wound healing.
Among the varieties of grapes, Cabernet Sauvignon is one of the most widely planted varieties for wine making.
Grapes are rich in antioxidants like resveratrol.
Recipes
-------------
1. Grape Salad
Ingredients
Grapes: 2 kg
Cream Cheese: 250g
Walnuts: ½ cup (chopped)
Sour Cream: 1 cup
Granulated Sugar: ½ cup
Vanilla Extract: 1 teaspoon
Brown Sugar: 2 tablespoons (for the topping)
Method: In a large bowl, mix the cream cheese, sour cream, sugar, and vanilla until smooth. Gently stir in the grapes until they are all covered in the creamy mixture. In a separate small bowl, mix the brown sugar and walnuts together, then sprinkle them over the top. Cover the bowl and let it sit in the fridge for at least an hour (or overnight) and serve it cold.
2. Concord Grape Jelly
Ingredients
Water: ½ cup
Grapes: 1.5 kg washed
White sugar: 7 cups
Pouch liquid pectin: 6 tbsp
Method: Start by washing and stemming the grapes, then simmer them with a little water for 10 minutes until they are soft. Strain the mixture through a cloth to collect the juice equal to 4 cups. Mix the juice with the sugar in a large pot, bring it to a boil, and then stir in the liquid pectin. Let it boil hard for exactly one minute before taking it off the heat, Finally, pour the liquid into clean jars, seal them, and boil the jars in water for five minutes to ensure they stay fresh.
3. Grape Mojito Mocktail
Ingredients
Green grapes:1 cup
Water: 2 cups
Black salt: 1 tsp
Honey: 1 tbsp
Lemon juice: 2 tbsp
Mint leaves: 2 tbsp
Chaat masala (as required)
Ice cubes (as required)
Chilled soda/Sprite/ 7Up (as required)
Method
Blend the fresh grapes with water until the mixture is completely smooth. Pour the blended mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into a bowl, pressing firmly to extract the juice. Stir in the honey, lemon juice, black salt, and mint leaves. Mix thoroughly to ensure the flavours are well-incorporated. To prepare the serving glass, moisten the rims of your serving glasses with a lemon wedge, then dip them into chaat masala for a savory coating. Fill the prepared glasses with ice cubes, pour in the grape base, and top with a splash of soda. Assemble and serve
4. Green Grapes Cocktail Delight
Ingredients
Freshly squeezed lemon juice: 2 tbsp
Sugar: 4 tsp
Green Grapes: 1 cup
Vodka: 60 ml
Sprite or Soda: 500 ml
Mint leaves and Lemon Slices to garnish
Ice cubes: 6-8
Method
Mash green grapes with sugar in a blender. Pass the mixture through a strainer to extract the juice. Now, combine grape juice with vodka, lemon juice and a splash of Sprite in a cocktail shaker with a handful of ice. Strain the mixture into a glass with ice cubes and garnish with lemon slices and mint leaves.
5. Grape Sorbet
Ingredients
Grapes: 500g
Sugar: 100g
Lemon juice: 1 tbsp
Method
Wash and destem 500 grams of seedless grapes, then freeze them for at least four hours or overnight. Dissolve 100 grams of sugar in 120 ml of water over medium heat to create a simple syrup, allowing it to cool. Next, blend the frozen grapes with the cooled syrup and a tablespoon of lemon juice. Pour this base into a shallow, freezer-safe container and freeze for an additional four hours until firm. Let the sorbet sit at room temperature for 5–10 minutes to soften. Scoop the finished treat into bowls.
This story is reported by Abhirami Anil of The New Indian Express.