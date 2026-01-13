Vivekananda’s ideals can shape India’s future: Tripura CM Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the state-level National Youth Festival at Nazrul Kalakshetra at Agartala on Monday.

Sports Minister Tinku Roy, Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, P. K. Chakraborty, Director L. Darlong, and My Bharat State Director Bimal Kumar Saha were also present at the event.



During the inauguration, the Tripura Chief Minister said that only a strong nation can build a strong society, and Swami Vivekananda believed that the confidence and contributions of the youth would determine the country's future. He said today's youth are the primary driver of the country's and state's future progress.



Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the purpose of celebrating National Youth Day is to awaken national consciousness and patriotism among the youth and to spread Swamiji's ideals among the younger generation.