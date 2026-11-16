Swachh Bharat Mission: Garbage dump in Delhi University is now a selfie point

New Delhi: A community garbage dump in Delhi University's Patel Chest area in north Delhi has been transformed into an 'RRR (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle)' Centre and selfie point by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, an official said on Monday.
The welcome change, led by the MCD's Civil Lines Zone and its licensed waste management company Delhi MSW Solutions Ltd (DMSWSL), has repurposed the erstwhile garbage dump (Dhalao Ghar) into an attractive public space, the official said in a statement.
The abandoned waste collection site was reimagined and repurposed with the use of 45 discarded tyres and more than 3,000 used bricks, it said.
Materials once considered waste were transformed into colourful installations, proving that with creativity and purpose, yesterday's discards can become tomorrow's landmarks, the statement said.
"Today, students walking through Delhi University stop not to avoid the site, but to admire it. The vibrant Selfie Point attracts visitors, sparking conversations about sustainability and encouraging people to rethink the value of items they often throw away," it said.
"Beside it stands the RRR Centre, where citizens donate unused clothes, books, toys, and e-waste. Instead of ending up in landfills, these items are channelled towards reuse, refurbishment, and responsible recycling, extending their life and benefiting the community," the statement said.
A Ministry official said the transformation is more than a facelift.
It is a living lesson in the circular economy, where waste is not an end point but the beginning of something new, the Ministry official added.
Today, the former Dhalao Ghar stands as a reminder that change is possible. A place once associated with waste now inspires action, awareness, and participation.
Because in the spirit of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0, even a waste collection point can become a destination, a conversation starter, and a symbol of how cities can turn waste into worth.
"Every discarded item has a story left to tell. At Patel Chest in Delhi, those stories have found a new stage," the statement added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.