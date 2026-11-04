Suvendu urges migrant workers to return to Bengal, cites 125-day job guarantee scheme

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday urged migrant workers from the state to return home, citing the employment opportunities available under the VB-G RAM G scheme, which guarantees 125 days of work.

"There is huge scope under the VB-G RAM G scheme, which offers a guarantee of 125 days of work. I urge migrant labourers to come back and work in their own state. Come back and work with your family. Rs 34,500 per annum is guaranteed for each job card holder," he said.