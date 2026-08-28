Suvendu Adhikari vows to end ‘threat culture’ at Jadavpur University, revive nationalism on campus

Kolkata, West Bengal (PTI): West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said it is time to end the "threat culture" at Jadavpur University and vowed to restore nationalism inside and outside the campus.
Adhikari also accused the Trinamool Congress of allowing nationalism to fade from public consciousness during its 15-year rule, while alleging that West Bengal's traditions had been destroyed in the 34-year-long Left Front era.
"There is a threat culture at Jadavpur University, and it is time to end it," Adhikari said.
He was addressing a programme outside the Jadavpur University campus where 'Vande Mataram' was sung by 10,000 people.
Adhikari said the initiative was intended to strengthen the spirit of nationalism and asserted that it would be established both inside and outside Jadavpur University where members of the Left-leaning student groups clashed with those of the ABVP last week.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.