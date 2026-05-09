Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as Bengal’s first BJP Chief Minister amid Opposition backlash



The political debate intensified further as Congress and other opposition leaders also questioned the developments.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal alleged irregularities in voter deletion, referring to tribunal data and claiming that appeals related to electoral rolls were being selectively cleared. "Justice TS Shivagnanum. One of 19 Tribunals hearing appeals in West Bengal Elections. Disposed of 1777 appeals. Cleared 1717," Sibal posted on X.

Reacting to the Bengal government formations, state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal alleged that the "BJP is a washing machine" that washes all the corrupt people.

"The BJP is a washing machine that washed all the corrupt people. Whether it was the Chief Minister of Assam or Bihar, there is a huge list. The name of the current Chief Minister of Bengal is also included in this list because the BJP had levelled many sharp allegations against him a few years ago. But today, after washing them, they have made him the Chief Minister," he added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also attacked the BJP, alleging inconsistency in its position on Adhikari.

"Suvendu Adhikari will take oath as West Bengal CM. Only a few years ago, the BJP itself ran a major campaign against him... showing him on camera taking bribes. Social media was full of posts calling him corrupt, and ED raids followed. Yet today, the same person is going to be the Chief Minister," Raut said.

On the other hand, several NDA leaders and BJP allies hailed the formation of the new government. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called it a "victory for the nation," while Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant termed it a "people's government" and said the double-engine model would ensure development.

Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP leader Sunetra Pawar extended best wishes, saying, "I extend best wishes to the BJP government in West Bengal...This is a historic moment"

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said Bengal was entering a phase of "political freedom," adding that the state would move towards development under the new leadership.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also called it an "extraordinary win," expressing optimism about Bengal's growth trajectory.

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma said, "I want to thank the people of Bengal that they have put their trust in PM Modi, development, and welfare schemes for the poor. Bengal was under the shadow of corruption and fear, today it has got freedom. In the coming days, the state is going to see rapid development under the double-engine government."

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu added, "I congratulate the people of West Bengal for voting for the BJP with a huge margin. This was a historic day. This will be a game changer not just for West Bengal, but for the entire country, and especially the North-East."

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said, "The lotus has bloomed. The double-engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Suvendu Adhikari will develop Bengal."

Former Union Minister Praful Patel said the state was witnessing a "new celebration" and a "new dimension" in governance under the BJP.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA-elect Dibyendu Adhikari, brother of the Chief Minister, said, "Today, a son of Midnapore, undivided Midnapore, has become the CM of Bengal... we will work according to the guidance provided by the party."

During the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi greeted the gathering by bowing on stage as a gesture of respect.

Prime Minister said that Suvendu Adhikari has made a mark as a leader who has remained deeply connected to the people and has understood their aspirations from close quarters. PM Modi also conveyed his best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure ahead.

Following the victory, Adhikari credited Hindu, Buddhist, Jain and Sikh voters for the BJP's success, while stating that Muslim votes had largely gone to the opposition alliance.

Days before the election results, tragedy struck Adhikari's camp when his close aide and personal assistant, Chandranath Rath, was shot dead by unidentified assailants on the night of May 6, 2026.

On May 8, Union Home Minister Amit Shah officially announced Adhikari as the leader of the BJP Legislative Party in West Bengal. Shortly afterwards, Adhikari met Governor RN Ravi to stake a claim to form the government.