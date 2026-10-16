Sustainable job creation requires high-quality, inclusive economic growth: FM Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that jobs require ecosystems, not isolated interventions, and sustainable job creation requires high-quality and inclusive economic growth.

This, in turn, needs macroeconomic stability, efficient infrastructure, simple and certain regulations, and broad-based access to finance and skills, FM Sitharaman said as she participated as India’s Governor of the World Bank in the 114th Meeting of the Development Committee Plenary in Bangkok, Thailand.