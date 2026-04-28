Suspension of Hansraj College students may be withdrawn after panel review

NEW DELHI: The suspension notice issued to some students out of the total 30 students from Delhi University’s Hansraj College might be withdrawn on Tuesday following a committee meeting, according to officials.
This comes after a protest held by students at the college on Monday after the college administration suspended at least 30 students for various reasons, ranging from alleged violence and misconduct during the college fest to being involved in “acts of defaming the college through social media platforms”.
For weeks, Hansraj College has remained at the centre of a growing campus controversy that began with allegations over the use of college premises for the principal’s son’s wedding and has since spiralled into protests, disciplinary action, and the suspension of around 30 students.
The episode first drew attention earlier this year when students objected to the alleged use of college infrastructure for a private family function. Question over propriety and administrative accountability triggered murmurs across the campus, soon turning into organised protests. Students demanded transparency and answers from the administration, arguing that institutional spaces should not be used for personal events.
Tensions escalated further when a student widely seen as a whistleblower, Parth Srivastava, was suspended last week for highlighting and amplifying the issue. The move sparked sharp reactions, with sections of the student body alleging that dissent was being stifled rather than addressed. Demonstrations intensified, with students describing the action as punitive and aimed at discouraging criticism.
Between April 20 and 25, the college suspended nearly 30 students, including four office-bearers of the students’ union. The administration cited reasons ranging from “defaming the college through social media” to the “use of derogatory language”, as well as alleged indiscipline and misconduct during the annual fest held on April 8 and 9.
On Monday, Abhijit Singh, president of the students’ union and among those suspended in the latest notice, said the suspension letter has been put on hold until a meeting scheduled for Tuesday. He added that the college administration has called a committee meeting to discuss the suspensions.
Reacting to the controversy, DUSU president Aryan Mann said, “The suspension of the Hansraj College Students’ Union is a brazen attack on student democracy and an outright abuse of administrative power. These are the very representatives who sit on protests for days, fighting for student rights, so what exactly is their crime? Speaking the truth?”
FIR registered on April 24 against 14 students
An FIR was registered on April 24 at Maurice Nagar Police Station against 14 students, based on a complaint by Hansraj College principal Rama Sharma. They were booked under BNS provisions for criminal trespass and causing hurt, following violence during the April 8–9.