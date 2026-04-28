Suspension of Hansraj College students may be withdrawn after panel review

Tensions escalated further when a student widely seen as a whistleblower, Parth Srivastava, was suspended last week for highlighting and amplifying the issue. The move sparked sharp reactions, with sections of the student body alleging that dissent was being stifled rather than addressed. Demonstrations intensified, with students describing the action as punitive and aimed at discouraging criticism.

Between April 20 and 25, the college suspended nearly 30 students, including four office-bearers of the students’ union. The administration cited reasons ranging from “defaming the college through social media” to the “use of derogatory language”, as well as alleged indiscipline and misconduct during the annual fest held on April 8 and 9.

On Monday, Abhijit Singh, president of the students’ union and among those suspended in the latest notice, said the suspension letter has been put on hold until a meeting scheduled for Tuesday. He added that the college administration has called a committee meeting to discuss the suspensions.