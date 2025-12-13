Survival of the Godless

Byline: Sharmistha Jha

There are no gods in Manav Kaul’s world, only temples, and children forced to live without them. His book Shirt Ka Teesra Button, translated by Sayari Debnath under the title A Temple of No Gods, depicts the story of Rajil, a boy who lowers his gaze to the third button of his shirt whenever fear or shyness takes over—justifying its title in Hindi.

Set in a small village, the plot carries the familiar traits of Indian storytelling, following Rajil and his friends Radhe, Choti, and Ghazal. At its heart is a dilapidated temple with neither gods nor priests. Surrounded by broken walls and ruins, the temple of no gods becomes the place for secret meetings between friends and lovers. The true selves emerge from the shadows of the seemingly ordinary individuals residing in rural India at this place.

Rajil is a contemplative boy, consumed by the questions of sin and virtue, of crime and punishment. He dwells on whether Chitragupta, the god who keeps score of sin and virtue, takes note of his sins, and if they can be balanced by his virtues. At such a juncture, Ghazal introduces him to two epic works of literature—Bhagwati Charan Verma’s Chitralekha and Fyodor Dostoevsky’s Crime and Punishment. These texts anchor his inner turmoil, but as the narrative progresses, Kaul strips away the comfort of divine justice.