Survey under Gyan Bharatam Mission identifies over 30,000 rare manuscripts in Mysuru

MYSURU: An expert team conducting a survey of manuscripts has found 30,996 rare manuscripts in Mysuru district. The survey, being carried out under the Gyan Bharatam Mission (GBM), was launched by the Ministry of Culture to protect India’s invaluable manuscript heritage. Its mission is to preserve, digitise and disseminate manuscript knowledge through systematic survey, documentation and cataloguing.

Former director of Oriental Research Institute (ORI) Dr KV Ramapriya has been appointed project coordinator for GBM in Mysuru district. He has been leading the expert team conducting the survey since March. They have discovered several rare manuscripts at Veerashaiva mutts, private institutions and with priests.