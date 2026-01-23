Survey of India signs MoU with Periyar University for GIS collaboration

SALEM: The Survey of India (SoI) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Periyar University to foster collaboration in geospatial science, surveying, and Geographic Information System (GIS) technology.

The agreement was formalised under Periyar University's official motto, Arival Vilayum Ulagu (Wisdom Maketh the World). The Department of Geology at Periyar University, one of the few state-run universities offering this specialised programme, will play a central role in the partnership.

The MoU was signed by Venkateswara Rao, Director of the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands Geospatial Directorate - a regional office of the Survey of India - and Dr V Raj, Registrar (FAC) of Periyar University.

The ceremony was attended by key university officials, including Members of the Vice-Chancellor Committee and Syndicate, Prof Dr R Subramani and Dr S Jayanthi.

Under this collaboration, both institutions have agreed to work together on curriculum development, research projects, workshops, training programmes, and internships focused on GIS and surveying. The Survey of India will provide technical guidance for curriculum revisions, contribute expert lectures on geospatial subjects, and introduce structured internship programmes to give students practical experience in the field. Additionally, the partnership includes coordination with the National Institute of Geospatial Science and Technology (NIGST) to offer specialised online and offline training modules.

This collaboration aims to strengthen academic and professional opportunities in geospatial sciences, aligning education with industry standards and advancing the skill sets of students and researchers at Periyar University.

The Survey of India, the nation's oldest scientific department, was established in 1767.