Survey finds parents pushing for stronger school-based mental health support across India

A pan-India survey by LISSUN, a mental health platform, reports strong parental demand for school-based mental health support, with 68 per cent urging mandatory, regular counselling from early years to help children manage emotional and behavioural challenges. Conducted across urban and semi-urban regions with 10,000 respondents, the study captures growing unease about pressures shaping children’s wellbeing in a digital and high-stakes academic environment.

Nearly half of parents feel uncertain about recognising early indicators of mental illness. The survey notes 48 per cent are neutral or unsure about identifying warning signs in their children. Asked about major contributors to emotional strain, 35.8 per cent pointed to social media and peer pressure, followed by academic pressure at 27.4 per cent, bullying at 20.8 per cent, and family-related stress at 11.3 per cent.

On help-seeking, the findings indicate that only 28 per cent of parents consult medical professionals for their child’s mental health, while around 40 per cent rarely discuss emotional wellbeing at home. At the school level, respondents proposed multiple interventions: 27.4 per cent want dedicated counsellors appointed, 25.5 per cent support routine awareness programmes, and 20.8 per cent each recommend parent workshops and stress-management activities for students.

The study also flags screen exposure, with 48.1 per cent of parents believing their children spend excessive time online, and many turning to internet sources for guidance. This reliance risks misinformation without expert oversight. LISSUN’s data further underscores reported prevalence, stating that 49.8 per cent of children commonly face anxiety and depression, alongside conditions such as ADHD and learning disabilities.