Survey extended? Dept tells teachers to do enumeration till October 24

BENGALURU: In what appears to be an extension of the deadline for the ongoing Socio-Economic and Educational Survey, the Department of School Education has given more time for teachers to take part in the survey till October 24 in Bengaluru and till October 12 in other parts of the state, as against the earlier deadlines of October 18 and October 7, respectively.

But there is no official statement from the state government on extending the survey deadline.

As per the directive issued on Monday, the survey that began on September 22 in other districts and on October 4 in the Greater Bengaluru Authority jurisdiction will continue over the next few weeks.

To ensure that regular classes are not disrupted, schools have been directed to operate with revised timings.