Supriya Sule flags aspirants' concerns in NEET-UG leak row

Pune: NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Centre over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, alleging a complete breakdown of accountability in the education system and calling for a detailed investigation into the matter.



Speaking to the media, Sule said the alleged paper leak in a highly competitive, merit-based examination had caused serious distress to students and parents across the country and reflected a systemic failure.

"There has to be a detailed inquiry. I am shocked at the way the Education Department has addressed the NEET exam corruption. It is devastating for a child and their parent. This is a merit-oriented exam, and if this is the way cheating is happening, then the govt is a complete fail and the department has failed. It is a turning point," she said.



The remarks come amid the ongoing controversy surrounding NEET-UG 2026, which has been rescheduled for June 21 following allegations of paper leaks and administrative lapses. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues its probe and has made multiple arrests, while protests by student groups have intensified in several parts of the country.