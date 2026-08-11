Supreme Court to hear NTA reform pleas on August 19 after petitioners respond to Centre

The Supreme Court will hear petitions seeking reforms in the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA) on August 19, after asking the petitioners to file their responses to the Centre's affidavit on proposed changes to the NEET-UG examination.

The petitions seek changes to the examination system following the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and cancellation. The court is also examining the implementation of recommendations made by the high-level committee headed by former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan after the 2024 NEET-UG controversy.

One of the issues before the court is the Centre's consideration of moving NEET-UG from its existing pen-and-paper format to computer-based testing (CBT). The government has clarified that no final decision has been taken to conduct NEET-UG in CBT mode from 2027. The decision will depend on the recommendations of a high-powered task force headed by Nandan Nilekani, which is examining India's public examination system.