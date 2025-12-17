Supreme Court stays Kerala HC order on display of clinical services

NEW DELHI: Offering a huge relief to the Kerala Private Hospitals Association (KPHA) and others, the Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed a Kerala HC order issuing a slew of guidelines, including asking clinical establishments to display a list of services offered.

On November 26, a two-judge bench of the HC had delivered the verdict while dismissing appeals against a single-judge order that rejected a plea challenging various provisions of the Kerala Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2018.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Vikram Nath, stayed the HC order after hearing an appeal filed by the KPHA and one Hussain Koya Thangal.