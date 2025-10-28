Supreme Court slams stipend disparity; FMGs get nothing, IMGs earn Rs 21,700

The Supreme Court today, Tuesday, October 28, criticised the disparity towards the Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs), in response to the petition filed by the United Doctors Front (UDF). The petitioners’ main complaint is that the FMGs receive zero stipend in their institutions, while Indian Medical Graduates (IMGs) are paid Rs 21,700/- per month at various Government Medical Colleges of Rajasthan.
Despite engaging in identical workloads, responsibilities, and duties as IMGs and other FMGs, the petitioners are denied any stipend whatsoever. This inequality is starkly visible in the stipend structure for interns undergoing Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI), where the petitioners remain severely disadvantaged compared to their counterparts.
It is noteworthy that this Hon’ble Court, through its order dated 15.07.2025 in WP 232/2025 Zabihullah & Ors. v/s Aligarh Muslim University & Ors, has ruled that "stipend is the right of the student and cannot be denied". The Court consequently directed the Respondent to ensure payment.
During the latest hearing, United Doctors Front (UDF)’s Legal Advisor and Advocate-on-Record, Dr Charu Mathur, represented the matter before the Hon’ble Supreme Court. She powerfully highlighted the persistent disparity between Indian Medical Graduates (IMGs) and FMGs, while reinforcing UDF’s nationwide call for “One Nation, One Stipend”, guaranteeing equal compensation for equal work in every medical institution across India.
The Hon’ble Bench engaged in a detailed discussion and voiced strong displeasure over the ongoing inequality. The Court ordered the National Medical Commission (NMC) to submit its affidavit without delay, cautioning that any further procrastination could lead the Court to issue binding directions without additional hearings.
United Doctors Front (UDF) applauds the decisive and forward-looking stance of the Hon’ble Supreme Court in tackling the prolonged discrimination against Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) in stipend allocation.