Supreme Court slams stipend disparity; FMGs get nothing, IMGs earn Rs 21,700

The Supreme Court today, Tuesday, October 28, criticised the disparity towards the Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs), in response to the petition filed by the United Doctors Front (UDF). The petitioners’ main complaint is that the FMGs receive zero stipend in their institutions, while Indian Medical Graduates (IMGs) are paid Rs 21,700/- per month at various Government Medical Colleges of Rajasthan.

Despite engaging in identical workloads, responsibilities, and duties as IMGs and other FMGs, the petitioners are denied any stipend whatsoever. This inequality is starkly visible in the stipend structure for interns undergoing Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI), where the petitioners remain severely disadvantaged compared to their counterparts.

It is noteworthy that this Hon’ble Court, through its order dated 15.07.2025 in WP 232/2025 Zabihullah & Ors. v/s Aligarh Muslim University & Ors, has ruled that "stipend is the right of the student and cannot be denied". The Court consequently directed the Respondent to ensure payment.