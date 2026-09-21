Supreme Court seeks NMC explanation over non-payment of stipends to foreign medical graduates

The Supreme Court has sought an explanation from the National Medical Commission (NMC) over the non-payment of stipends to foreign medical graduates (FMGs) undergoing compulsory rotating medical internships at some medical colleges.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi passed the directions while hearing a petition filed by Abhishek Yadav and others concerning stipend payments to medical interns. The court asked the NMC to file an affidavit explaining why some colleges were not paying stipends to FMGs.

The court also directed the Rajasthan government to release pending stipend payments to the concerned students within two weeks. It warned that if the direction was not followed, the state secretary could be summoned before the court.