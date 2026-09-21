Supreme Court seeks NMC explanation over non-payment of stipends to foreign medical graduates

The Supreme Court has sought an explanation from the National Medical Commission (NMC) over the non-payment of stipends to foreign medical graduates (FMGs) undergoing compulsory rotating medical internships at some medical colleges.
A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi passed the directions while hearing a petition filed by Abhishek Yadav and others concerning stipend payments to medical interns. The court asked the NMC to file an affidavit explaining why some colleges were not paying stipends to FMGs.
The court also directed the Rajasthan government to release pending stipend payments to the concerned students within two weeks. It warned that if the direction was not followed, the state secretary could be summoned before the court.
Petitioners flag colleges not paying stipends
During the hearing, advocate appearing for the petitioners, submitted a chart identifying medical colleges where FMGs were allegedly not receiving stipends.
The petitioners argued that FMGs and Indian medical graduates performing internships have comparable duties and working hours, and therefore should receive stipends on the same basis. They also referred to an NMC circular providing for parity in stipend payments.
The Supreme Court has previously held that FMGs undergoing compulsory internships are entitled to stipends at par with Indian medical graduates in the relevant circumstances. On September 17, the court gave states a final two-week opportunity to clear pending dues and indicated that health officials of states failing to comply could be summoned.
NMC had issued stipend directions
The latest proceedings come amid continued scrutiny of stipend payments to medical interns and postgraduate residents.
In March 2026, the NMC issued a public notice concerning non-compliance with its directions on the disclosure and payment of stipends to MBBS interns and postgraduate residents. The notice referred to earlier Supreme Court proceedings and directed medical colleges and institutions to disclose stipend amounts and comply with applicable requirements.
The issue has also been examined by courts in individual cases. The Kerala High Court, in September 2026, held that the entitlement of FMGs who had undergone compulsory rotating medical internships to receive eligible stipends was no longer in dispute in view of earlier Supreme Court orders, and directed payment of dues to the petitioners.
Supreme Court had addressed stipend parity earlier
The Supreme Court has considered the issue of FMG stipends in earlier proceedings as well. In 2025, the court directed the NMC to provide information on medical colleges that had submitted stipend details and raised concerns over institutions that had not complied with stipend-related directions.
The NMC's current regulations and notices require medical institutions to comply with applicable stipend provisions. The regulator has also been collecting information from colleges on the stipends paid to interns and postgraduate residents.
The matter will be heard again after two weeks.