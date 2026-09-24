Supreme Court questions BCI's role in regulating legal education

The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the extent of the Bar Council of India's powers over legal education, asking whether the BCI can regulate and control law colleges and universities.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing petitions concerning the functioning of the BCI-PEARL First Trust and the establishment of law colleges by the trust. The court issued notice to the BCI and sought its response within two weeks.

The court said it would examine whether the BCI, which regulates the legal profession, also has the statutory authority to control legal education and law institutions.

“How is the BCI an expert body to regulate legal education? What do they know about legal education? There are eminent law scholars, academicians,” Chief Justice Surya Kant observed during the hearing.

The Chief Justice said the BCI could prescribe general parameters for legal education, including the curriculum and duration of law courses, but questioned whether it could go further and control law colleges.

“You can lay down the curriculum, whether it should be four or five years. You can promote legal education and for that, you can take promotional measures. But you can't control,” he said.