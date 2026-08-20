Supreme Court hears plea to place sport alongside education as a constitutional right for children

“The purpose of this PIL has never been limited to producing champions or winning medals. Sport is much larger than competitive excellence. It shapes individuals, strengthens communities and contributes to physical, mental and social development. Physical literacy, physical education and sport may complement each other, but they cannot substitute one another. Our humble submission before the Hon’ble Court is that before determining the constitutional place of sport, we must first understand sport in its complete social, educational and developmental context,” Pandey said.