Supreme Court directs Kerala to establish primary schools in underserved areas

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Kerala government to take urgent steps to establish government primary schools in areas where none currently exist, ensuring all children have access to education within their neighbourhoods as mandated under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi upheld a Kerala High Court order that required the state to set up a school in areas lacking educational facilities within a 3-4 kilometre radius.

The court emphasised the need for a “holistic decision” to establish primary schools in all such regions, particularly those with difficult geographical terrain.