Supreme Court directions put spotlight on JDA tribunal's examination of resort land-use dispute

The construction and its use would also have to comply with the applicable master plan, sanctioned building plan and other statutory permissions.

Another question is whether the 2005 conversion covered the entire parcel or only a portion of it. If only part of the larger property was converted, its applicability to the remaining land would require verification from official records.

The tribunal has directed a site inspection and said that the JDA may proceed in accordance with law if commercial activity is found. It has not finally declared the resort or its commercial use legal.